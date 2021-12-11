Jan. 6 committee issues 6 new subpoenas to Trump connections, supporters

Dec. 11 (UPI) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed an additional six people connected to former President Donald Trump on Friday, including Ohio congressional candidate Max Miller.

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is seeking records and testimony from people involved in the organization and planning of rallies for Trump supporters Jan. 5 and Jan. 6. Some allegedly worked directly with Trump to plan the rally on the Ellipse that directly preceded the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“The select committee is seeking information from individuals who were involved in or witnesses to the coordination and planning of the events leading up to the violent attack on our democracy on January 6th,” committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said.

“Some of the witnesses we subpoenaed today apparently worked to stage the rallies on January 5th and 6th, and some appeared to have had direct communication with the former president regarding the rally at the Ellipse directly preceding the attack on the U.S. Capitol. The select committee expects these witnesses to join the hundreds of individuals who have already cooperated with our investigation as we work to provide the American people with answers about what happened on January 6th and ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”

Among those subpoenaed are:

Ohio congressional candidate and former Trump aide Miller.

Former Trump aide Robert “Bobby” Peede Jr. The committee said Peede and Miller met with Trump on Jan. 4 in the president’s private dining room to discuss the Jan. 6 rally.

Brian Jack, director of political affairs for Trump, allegedly asked members of Congress to speak at the Ellipse rally on behalf of the president.

Bryan Lewis allegedly obtained a permit for a rally outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 to “urge Congress to nullify electoral votes from states that made illegal changes to voting rules during their elections.”

Ed Martin, an organizer of the Stop the Steal movement, allegedly helped plan and finance a Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6 directly before the Capitol riots.

Kimberly Fletcher, of Moms for America, allegedly helped organize a rally on Jan. 5 at Freedom Plaza and on Jan. 6 at the Ellipse to support Trump.

The six are among dozens of people who have been subpoenaed by the select committee in recent months, including former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and the president, himself. Trump and some of his closest aides have refused to comply with the subpoenas, claiming executive privilege.