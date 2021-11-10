Jan 6. committee subpoenas Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller, 8 others

Nov. 9 (UPI) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed 10 former Trump administration officials Tuesday.

Among those subpoenaed were former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who the committee said made “multiple public statements” alleging voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and senior adviser Stephen Miller, who participated in efforts to encourage states to appoint alternate slates of electors in order to alter the outcomes of the 2020 election.

Others called on to provide information and testimony before the committee included Nicholas Luna, Trump’s former personal assistant; Molly Michael, special assistant to the president and oval office operations coordinator; Benjamin Williamson, deputy assistant to the president and senior adviser to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; Christopher Liddell, former White House deputy chief of staff; John McEntee, former White House personnel director; Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence; Cassidy Hutchinson, special assistant for legislative affairs to Trump; and Kenneth Klukowski, former senior counsel to Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark.

The committee said many of those subpoenaed either met with Trump on the day of the insurrection or spread information about allegations of election fraud.

“We need to know precisely what role the former president and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election,” said committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

On Monday, the committee also subpoenaed six people associated with Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Members of both groups were ordered to produce documents related to the investigation by Nov. 23 and to appear for depositions beginning on the final week of November through the middle of December.

The two waves of subpoenas come after the House last month voted to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for defying his subpoena to testify before the committee.

Trump had instructed Bannon and other fellow aides — former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino and former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel — to defy subpoenas from the select committee, citing executive privilege.