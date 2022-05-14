Jen Psaki thanks Bidens for grace, integrity on leaving White House post

May 13 (UPI) — Giving her final briefing as White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki on Friday said she was grateful for the example of grace and integrity set by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

Psaki, 43, is departing after 16 months on the job as the administration’s chief spokeswoman. She will be succeeded by Karine Jean-Pierre, who has served as deputy principal press secretary and will be the first Black and the first openly gay person in the role.

“People often ask me whether Washington is rotten and corrupt here, and nothing good happens, and we just all argue with each other,” Psaki said during Friday’s briefing. “Having done this job, I believe the absolute opposite is true.”

When she discussed taking the job with the Bidens, the conversation centered around the importance of restoring integrity, respect and civility to the White House.

“That doesn’t mean that we haven’t let our Irish side show — mine and the president’s, as well, from time to time,” Psaki said. “I recognize that. But on my best days, as I look back, I hope I followed the example of integrity and grace that they have set and do set for all of us every day.”

Psaki said the president and the first lady practice what they told her about integrity, respect and civility.

“They have integrity, grit, commitment to try, even on the hardest days and worst days, to make the world better for the American people. And I am very grateful to them.”

Psaki thanked her co-workers, her husband and the White House press corps.

“You have challenged me, you have pushed me and debated me, and at times we have disagreed,” she said, “That is democracy in action. That is it working.”

She said White House reporters play a pivotal role, and without accountability and debate, the government is not as strong.

The White House announced earlier this month that Psaki would be leaving amid rumors that she was in talks for a broadcasting role at MSNBC.

“Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House briefing room,” the president said at the time. “I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so.”