Jen Psaki vows to bring ‘truth and transparency’ as White House press secretary

Jan. 20 (UPI) — President Joe Biden‘s White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pledged to bring “truth and transparency back to the briefing room” in her first news briefing.

In her first briefing, Psaki, who previously served as former President Barack Obama‘s White House communications director, said the Biden administration sought to mend the relationship with the media that was often strained under President Donald Trump.

“When the president asked me to serve in this role, we talked about the importance of bringing truth and transparency back to the briefing room and he asked me to ensure we are communicating about the policies across the Biden-Harris administration and the work his team is doing every single day on behalf of all American people,” she said.

Psaki also said “rebuilding trust with the American people” would be central to the press office’s agenda, including resuming daily press briefings after the previous administration had largely curtailed media availability.

“There will be moments when we disagree, and there will certainly be days where we disagree for extensive parts of the briefing even, perhaps,” she said. “But we have a common goal, which is sharing accurate information with the American people.”

She also said the Biden administration would seek to re-establish regular briefings with health officials on the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the briefing, Psaki outlined the executive actions taken by Biden upon being sworn in on Wednesday morning and took questions from reporters.

She said that in addition to his executive actions, Biden plans to speak with foreign “partners and allies” beginning with a call to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.