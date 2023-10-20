Jim Jordan loses more GOP support, falls short in third House speaker vote

Oct. 20 (UPI) — Rep. Jim Jordan on Friday lost a third vote to be elected speaker of the House as he lost more votes from within the Republican Party.

Jordan, R-Ohio, received 194 votes, falling short of the 217 vote threshold needed to be elected speaker and losing the support of 25 Republicans.

Speaker pro tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., who some Republicans have suggested elevating the authority to allow the chamber to resume operation received six votes after not receiving any in the first two ballots.

House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., received the most votes with 210, but also did not reach the threshold to be elected.

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., said GOP members would hold a conference meeting at 1 p.m. to consider what action to take next after the House was sent in to recess.

Earlier in the day, Jordan said the goal remained to elect a speaker before the end of the weekend as he committed to remaining in the race.

Asked by reporters if he had support pledges from any of the members who voted against him, Jordan said he spoke with those members, but failed to name a single member pledging to switch their vote to him.

“We had a good conversation. We’ll continue to do that. But as I point out the fastest way to get to work for the American people is to elect a speaker so the House can be open and we can get things done,” Jordan said.

Jordan said the House needs to elect a speaker and needs to get to work “for the American people” to help Israel and fund the government.

Asked about the $100 billion foreign aid package from President Biden intends to send to Congress to support Ukraine and Israel, Jordan said nothing about Ukraine but indicated support for Israel.

“We certainly need to help Israel. I’ve got to see the package, But again, we can’t do that. The House isn’t open. All the more reason why we need to get the House open as soon as possible.”