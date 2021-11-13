Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet virtually Monday

Nov. 12 (UPI) — President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the White House announced Friday.

The meeting comes after both appeared virtually at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting Friday. This is a follow-up on the phone call Sept. 9 between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies.

“The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and [China], as well as ways to work together where our interests align,” the White House said in a statement. “Throughout, President Biden will make clear U.S. intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns with [China].”

At the APEC meeting, Biden highlighted the more than 220 million vaccine doses it has donated and shipped, including 64 million to APEC members.

“President Biden reaffirmed our interest in serving as a strong, reliable partner to APEC economies as we pursue sustained and inclusive growth,” the White House said. “The president discussed ways to unleash the economic power of the region and to deepen U.S. economic engagement throughout the Indo-Pacific.”

Xi appeared to have increased in power and influence in China when the leaders approved a resolution that would allow Xi to stay in power until at least 2027. Meanwhile, Biden specifically criticized China during the COP26 climate conference for not taking a great role.

“The rest of the world is going to look to China and say, ‘What value added are they providing?'” Biden said at Glasgow, according to the Washington Post. “They’ve lost any ability to influence people around the world and all the people here at COP.”