Joe Biden, Kamala Harris release 2019 tax returns

Sept. 30 (UPI) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, released their 2019 tax returns Tuesday.

The release came as Biden prepared to square off against President Donald Trump in the first 2020 presidential debate and two days after The New York Times published a report stating that Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 out of 15 years since 2000 and paid $750 each year in 2016 and 2017.

Biden’s documents showed that he and his wife, Jill Biden, reported about $945,000 in taxable income and paid $300,000 in federal income taxes.

“This is a historic level of transparency, and it will give the American people faith once again that their leaders will look out for them and not their own bottom line,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, told reporters.

Harris, a senator from California, and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, reported that they earned about $3 million in taxable income and paid about $1.2 million in taxes, according to their tax returns.

After leaving the White House, the former vice president and his wife reported an income of more than $11 million in 2017 and more than $4.5 million in 2018, largely from book deals.

In their 2019 records, Jill Biden reported income from the Northern Virginia Community College where she teaches, and the former vice president received income from the University of Pennsylvania, where he led a center for diplomacy. He also received money from speeches and book tours, as well as a federal pension.

The couple also made $14,700 in charitable donations in 2019.