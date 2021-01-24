Judge changes bond terms of Kyle Rittenhouse, charged with killing 2 in Kenosha, Wis.

Jan. 24 (UPI) — A judge changed the bond terms of Kyle Rittenhouse, a teen charged with killing two men in Kenosha, Wis., during racial injustice protests over the summer.

Prosecutors issued the request to restrict bond last week after Rittenhouse was seen on security footage at a bar in Mount Pleasant, Wis., on Jan. 5 with his mother. They said he can be seen in the video flashing an “OK” hand gesture, which has been co-opted by White supremacists groups.

Rittenhouse drank three beers there and was also serenaded by men singing the Proud Boys’ anthem, according to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office motion.

The judge altered the terms of Rittenhouse’s bond Friday to prohibit him from knowingly having contact with any person or group known to “harm, threaten harass or menace others on the basis of their race, beliefs on the subject of religion, color, national origin, or gender,” WTMJ-TV reported. The modified bond also prohibits him from possessing and consuming alcoholic beverages and possessing firearms.

Rittenhouse went to the bar on the same day he pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony homicide and other crimes related to the fatal shooting on Aug. 25 during anti-racism protests against the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, 22, with an AR-15 style rifle, authorities said.

When Rittenhouse was arrested in August he was 17-years-old, but the Milwaukee-Journal Sentinel reported under Wisconsin law he would be charged as an adult.

Rittenhouse has been out of jail since he posted $2 million bail in November. Rittenhouse is due back in Kenosha County Court on March 10 for a final pre-trial appearance.