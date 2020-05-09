Judge declines to dismiss Lori Loughlin’s college admissions case

May 8 (UPI) — A federal judge on Friday declined to dismiss charges filed against Lori Loughlin and 13 others in a national college admissions case based in Massachusetts.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton refused the defendants’ motion to drop the case on grounds that investigators mishandled the investigation. The motion also accused the government of failing to turn over evidence in the form of notes made by alleged scandal mastermind Rick Singer.

Among the 14 parents who sought the case dismissal was Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

They’re accused of paying more than $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters’ admissions to college as part of the so-called Varsity Blues scandal. The scheme allegedly involved some 50 parents, athletic coaches and others accused of orchestrating bribes to ensure admissions into prestigious universities.

Both Loughlin and Giannuli face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, and have each pleaded not guilty on all counts.

They each face 50 years in prison and millions of dollars in fines if found guilty.

Gorton scheduled their trial to start Oct. 5.