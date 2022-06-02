Judge grants search warrant for Uvalde, Texas, shooter’s phone

June 2 (UPI) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has seized a cellphone that belonged to the 18-year-old who opened fire at a Uvalde elementary school, killing 21 people, an affidavit made public Thursday indicates.

Uvalde County District Court Judge Camille DuBose granted a warrant for the Texas Rangers — the DPS’ investigators — to access the data on the iPhone 13 Pro Max that belonged to Salvador Ramos, KHOU-TV in Houston reported. Investigators found the phone next to Ramos’ body after police shot him to death inside Robb Elementary School.

Police said Ramos entered the school May 24, entered two conjoined classrooms of 4th graders and killed 19 students and two teachers. He barricaded himself inside the classrooms for more than an hour before officers barged inside and fatally shot him.

KXAN-TV in Austin, Texas, reported that DuBose issued the search warrant May 24, and officials executed it the same day.

Investigators will be allowed to review digital images, text messages, video, voice messages and other data from the phone.

KHOU reported the paperwork the DPS submitted to the judge seeking the search warrant named a different suspect than Ramos. The DPS has yet to respond to the news outlet’s request for a comment on the discrepancy.