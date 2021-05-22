Judge orders ‘QAnon Shaman’ to undergo psychological exam

May 22 (UPI) — A federal judge on Friday ordered an alleged Capitol rioter self-described as the “QAnon Shaman” to undergo a psychological exam.

District Judge Royce Lamberth of the District of Columbia said Jacob Chansley — who also goes by the name Jake Angeli — must be evaluated to determine if he’s fit to stand trial.

Federal prosecutors accused Chansley of attempting to “ violently overthrow ” the U.S. government during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Chansley, who was easily identified in videos and photos from the riots due to his headwear, face paint, tattoos and an American flag mounted onto a spear, faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Lamberth ruled in March that Chansley must remain in jail until his trial because he presented a possible threat to members of the general public.

In his opinion, Lamberth stated that Chansley exhibited “a detachment from reality” and “does not understand the severity of the allegations against him.”

Thousands of former President Donald Trump‘s supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 shortly after he gave a speech casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, which President Joe Biden won. The rioters attempted to disrupt members of Congress, who were holding a joint session to certify the results of the Electoral College from the November election.

Five people, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, died during or after the attack, while more than 140 others were injured. Federal agents have charged more than 400 people with federal crimes related to the insurrection.