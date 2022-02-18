Judge rules Donald Trump, Ivanka, Donald Jr. must comply with subpeonas

Feb. 17 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump must testify at a deposition over his company’s business practices, a New York judge ruled Thursday.

Trump, along with daughter Ivanka and son Donald Trump Jr., must comply with subpoenas issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to the ruling.

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron made the ruling, rejecting claims that James was wrongly pursuing a politically-motivated investigation.

Lawyers for Trump and the Trump Organization had sought to block the subpoenas.

They argued that James’ investigation into the Trump Organization violates Trump’s constitutional rights and is motivated by “her own self-interests,” according to the 30-page lawsuit.

They also argued a parallel criminal investigation being conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg violated his rights.

Engoron’s ruling means all three family members must testify under oath within 21 days.