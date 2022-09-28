Justice Department updates list of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago

Sept. 28 (UPI) — The Justice Department submitted a slightly revised inventory of the materials seized from Mar-a-Lago, along with a declaration supporting the accuracy of the new list, as part of a special master review.

The special master, U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, had ordered the Justice Department to file an affidavit saying whether the inventory captured a full picture of the search of former President Donald Trump‘s Florida residence.

“In order to ensure that the Detailed Property Inventory was accurate, I and FBI personnel working under my direction conducted an additional review and recount of the Seized Materials in order to make this declaration,” a supervisory special FBI agent who was present for the search wrote in Monday’s filing. “That additional review and recount resulted in some minor revisions to the Detailed Property Inventory.”

The new list adds 55 items to the more than 11,000 documents and photographs that were seized. The differences mostly concern the quantity of non-classified government documents and Trump’s collection of magazine and newspaper articles.

The new list also removed two empty folders with “CLASSIFIED” banners in the box. There are now 46 empty folders with classified markings.

Trump’s legal team must respond in writing to the new inventory by Friday, and also submit an affidavit to back up Trump’s claim that the FBI planted documents at Mar-a-Lago.