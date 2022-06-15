Kamala Harris talks Roe v. Wade reversal impacts with law, privacy, tech experts

June 15 (UPI) — Vice President Kamala Harris convened a panel of experts Tuesday to discuss the potential consequences if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

“I’ve asked these — these experts to be here to talk with me about how we might best prepare the American people for the consequences of what this decision will be — in terms of their life and the choices that they are able to make and have a right to make — so that, at the very least, folks can be prepared,” Harris said in a statement.

“I do believe that overturning Roe could clear the way for challenges to other fundamental rights, including the right to use contraception and — and same-sex marriage.”

Law, privacy and technology experts joined Harris to unpack the potential implications of the Supreme Court possibly overturning the 1973 decision, which has since protected a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.

Harris touched on potential impacts to privacy and data, as well access to in vitro fertilization.

“One is the issue of data privacy and the potential that if Roe is overturned, that states that have criminalized abortion could subpoena a woman’s personal data,” she said in a statement.

“I have a concern that if Roe is overturned, states with abortion bans could potentially restrict IVF if their definition of life begins at the point of fertilization.”

If the landmark case is overturned, abortion would no longer be a protected federal right, and states could individually ban or permit abortion.

In early May, the court confirmed a leaked draft opinion to overturn the abortion ruling in Roe vs. Wade that was leaked anonymously is authentic, but also cautioned the draft is not necessarily the final word on the matter.