Kamala Harris to be sworn in to vice presidency by Sonia Sotomayor

Jan. 16 (UPI) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor at Wednesday’s inauguration.

Harris has also chosen to take the oath of office using two Bibles — one previously belonging to family friend Regina Shelton and one belonging to Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall — ABC News reported.

Harris, who is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, will be the first female vice president and the first with African or Asian heritage.

Sotomayor is the first Latina Supreme Court justice, and Marshall was the first Black American to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Harris has cited both justices as inspirations for her career.

“Some of my greatest heroes were lawyers: Thurgood Marshall, Charles Hamilton Houston, Constance Baker Motley-giants of the civil rights movement,” she wrote in “The Truths We Hold.”

Harris has described Shelton as a second mother and said she and her sister visited her daily after school. She used the bible during her swearing in as California Attorney General and the United States Senate.