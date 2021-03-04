Kamala Harris visits woman-owned yarn store to discuss American Rescue Plan

March 4 (UPI) — Vice President Kamala Harris discussed the impact of the proposed federal stimulus plan on small businesses as she visited a woman-owned yarn shop in Virginia on Wednesday.

Harris visited Fibre Space in Old Town Alexandria, Va., which sells supplies for knitting, crocheting and other activities as the Senate prepares to vote on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

During the visit, Harris noted that the legislation includes $15 billion for small businesses.

“We’ve been paying a lot of attention to the fact that during COVID, two-and-a-half million women left the workforce,” she said.

Harris’ visit came as Biden reportedly reached a deal with Senate Democrats to impose greater income restrictions on which Americans will receive the next direct payment of $1,400 stimulus checks.

Democrats hold a slight lead in the Senate, meaning the measure would require full support from members of the party to pass if it fails to gain Republican votes.

A version measure passed in the House last week in a 219-212 vote with support from 217 out of 219 Democrats.

The House bill includes $350 billion in recovery funds to state and local governments, territories and tribes, funding boost to increase capacity for vaccine distribution, food stamps, emergency housing assistance and schools, and a gradual raise of the minimum wage to $15 in four years.

The bill will likely be sent back to the House for another vote after the Senate cap on stimulus payments and a ruling by the Senate parliamentarian declaring that the $15 wage provision cannot be included in the chamber’s version of the bill.