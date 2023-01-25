Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle, officials say

Jan. 24 (UPI) — A Kansas man, who was shot and killed while riding inside of a truck over the weekend, is believed to have been killed by a rifle that discharged after a dog stepped on it, according to investigators.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is calling the shooting death of Joseph Smith, 30, on Saturday a hunting-related accident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smith was shot while riding in the front passenger seat on a country road about 46 miles south of Wichita. Another person, who was driving the truck, was not hurt.

Emergency personnel performed CPR on the victim, but he died at the scene.

Investigators found hunting gear and a rifle in the backseat of the vehicle.

“A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle, causing the weapon to discharge,” deputies said. “The fire round struck the passenger, who died of his injuries on scene.”