Kellyanne Conway announces she tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 2, 2020 (UPI & Gephardt Daily) — Kellyanne Conway, former counselor for President Donald Trump, announced Friday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19, just hours after it became known that Trump had been diagnosed with the virus Thursday night.

Conway tweeted:

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

The president was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday, less than a day after he tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced. The Marine One helicopter arrived on the South Lawn of the White House around 5:20 p.m.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive late Thursday shortly after it became known that Trump adviser Hope Hicks had a positive test for the coronavirus.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel also has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at her home in Michigan, the party said Friday.

McDaniel tested positive Wednesday and has been experiencing mild symptoms.

The Republican Party chairwoman, who spent time with the president a week ago, said nothing about her test but wished the president and first lady a quick recovery in a tweet.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee announced on his Twitter account at 9:42 a.m. Friday that he, too, has COVID-19.

“Yesterday morning, I was experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies,” Lee’s message says.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I sought medical advice and was tested for COVID-19. Unlike the tests I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday’s test came back positive. On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days.”

Lee tweeted that he will be working from home now, but plans to be back “in time to join his Judiciary Committee colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett” in the Committee and the Senate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who on Tuesday debated Trump while social distancing in the same room, has tested negative for COVID-19, he said in a tweet on Friday morning.

Hours earlier, Biden tweeted to wish Trump and wife Melania a swift recovery.