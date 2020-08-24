Kellyanne Conway resigns as Trump’s senior aide

Aug. 24 (UPI) — Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to President Donald Trump and one of his longest-serving aides, announced she was resigning from the White House at the end of the month.

She issued the statement late Sunday, stating her husband, Trump critic and conservative lawyer George Conway with whom she shares four children, would also be making “changes.”

“This is completely my choice and my voice,” she wrote. “I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

Not long after she published her statement, her husband tweeted that he would be withdrawing from The Lincoln Project, whose stated goal is to defeat Trump in November’s general election, to “devote more time to family matters.”

“And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus,” he said.

Kellyanne, who became the first woman to orchestrate a presidential election win as Trump’s campaign manager in 2016, said the experience of the past four years had been “heady” and “humbling.”

She expressed her gratitude toward Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and others in the administration while stating the president’s leadership “has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation.”

In her statement, Kellyanne said that while she and her husband “disagree about plenty” they are united “on what matters most: our kids.”

“Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months,” she wrote. “As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

Their announcements came after their daughter Claudia Conway had attracted media attention for criticizing her parents on Twitter over the weekend. On Sunday, she said she would also be taking a break from social media.