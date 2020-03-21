Kenny Rogers dead at 81

NASHVILLE, March 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crossover music legend Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.

According to a family statement, the iconic hitmaker of the 1970s and ’80s, “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of a hospice and surrounded by his family.”

Due to the national COVID-19 emergency, the family says it is planning a small private service now with a public memorial planned at a later date.

Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, in 1938.

He started his career in the late 1950s and worked in the music industry for the next seven decades. During that time he sold more than 120 million albums.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

According to his website, Rogers hits include “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Lucille,” “Coward of the County,” “She Believes In Me,” “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town,” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “Daytime Friends,” “Through The Years, “Love Will Turn You Around,” “You Decorated My Life,” “Crazy,” “Every Time Two Fools Collide,” and “Buy Me A Rose.”

Rogers remained popular throughout his career embarking on a two-year farewell tour in 2016.

Rogers performed his last concert in Nashville in October, 2017.

He announced his retirement in the spring of 2018.