Kobe Bryant, daughter buried in Southern California

Feb. 12 (UPI) — Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, were buried last week at a Southern California cemetery, death certificates released this week indicate.

The family held a private burial service at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, about 2 miles from the Pacific Ocean.

CNN and the Los Angeles Times reported on the burial, citing the Bryants’ death certificates.

The two died along with seven others in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. They, along with two of Gianna Bryant’s teammates and their families, were traveling to the youngsters’ basketball game.

Investigators are unsure what caused the crash, though weather and poor visibility due to fog may have played a factor. Last week, the National Transportation Safety Board ruled out engine failure as a contributing factor.

The Altobelli family held a memorial service Monday for college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli.

A public memorial for all nine killed was scheduled to take place Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. In addition to the Bryants and Altobellis, the crash killed Payton Chester, her mother Sarah Chester, Mambas youth assistant basketball coach Christina Mauser and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan.