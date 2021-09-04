Larry poised to become a major hurricane

Sept. 4 (UPI) — Hurricane Larry, which was situated well east of any land Friday, was expected to strengthen into a major storm as it moves toward the northwest, forecasters said.

In its 5 p.m. EDT update, the National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm was located about 1,175 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands and 1,320 east of the Leeward Islands. It had 100 mph sustained winds and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

The hurricane was not near land and no warnings or watches were in effect.

Larry is on a rough path toward Bermuda, but at several days out, it was unclear if or when it would hit any land. It was a Category 2 storm as of midday Friday, but was expected to be at least Category 3 strength by Saturday afternoon.

“Larry is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue over the weekend. A turn to the northwest is forecast by early next week,” the NHC said.

Swells generated by Larry could reach the Lesser Antilles on Sunday.