Las Vegas police issue murder warrant for mother in death of 7-year-old boy

June 8 (UPI) — Police in Las Vegas identified a 7-year-old boy found dead 10 days ago and placed a murder warrant out for his mother on Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the child as Liam Husted and named his mother, 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, as a murder suspect.

Police said Moreno Rodriguez was last seen checking into a hotel in Denver, Colo., while driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber with the license plate number 6WLH211.

Liam’s father contacted police in San Jose, Calif., on June 1 to note he had not heard from his son, but clarified he was “not trying to get the mother into trouble” and did not file any charges, LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Spencer said Moreno Rodriguez and Liam left San Jose on May 24 in the Dodge hatchback “packed full of belongings” and were later spotted in Southern California.

On May 28, a person hiking in the Mountain Springs community about 30 miles southwest of Las Vegas found the boy’s body in a “forest area.”

The FBI is assisting in a nationwide search for Moreno Rodriguez who Spencer said is believed to be traveling alone.