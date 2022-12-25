Latin Patriarch arrives in Bethlehem to begin Christmas celebrations

Dec. 24 (UPI) — The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem arrived in the biblical town of Bethlehem on Saturday, marking the beginning of annual Christmas celebrations in the occupied West Bank.

Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa led the procession of the Latin Patriarchate to Nativity Square through the separation wall Israel has constructed around much of the occupied city and is expected to conduct a midnight Mass at the site.

Each year Palestinian Christians join pilgrims from around the world, who travel to Bethlehem to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Patriarch was welcomed by other Christian leaders at the Church of the Nativity, the site where Jesus was born according to Christian tradition. The Mass which is held each Christmas Eve at the church is considered a significant event for Christians across the world.

The International Court of Justice ruled in 2004 that the barrier surrounding Bethlehem was illegally constructed by Israel after the United Nations General Assembly requested the matter be investigated.

Tens of thousands of visitors were expected to arrive in Bethlehem for this year’s procession in much-needed boost to the town’s economy. COVID-19 lockdowns kept the festivities to minimum in each of the previous two holiday seasons.