Lava Fire grows to 13,330 acres in California; 8,000 residents evacuated

June 30 (UPI) — The Lava Fire in California forced thousands of evacuations on Tuesday as it grew nearly tenfold to more than 13,000 acres overnight.

The blaze in Siskiyou County, which was sparked by a lightning strike on Thursday, has burned 13,330 acres and was 20% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

At least 8,000 residents were ordered to leave their homes with evacuation orders in place for the Lake Shastina and Juniper Valley areas.

California Gov. Gavin Newsome announced Tuesday he secured a federal grant to assist agencies responding to the Lava Fire. More than 470 personnel battled the blaze, which is the largest wildfire currently burning in the state.

The 2,877 Willow Fire in Los Padres National Forest was 87% contained Tuesday after igniting on June 18.

The 1,984-acre Shell Fire in Kern County was 65% contained as of Tuesday, while the Peak Fire in San Bernadino had burned 35 acres and was 20% contained. Both blazes were linked to vehicle fires.

The Stowe Fire ignited on Monday afternoon, growing to 122 acres and damaging several power lines, leaving as many as 3,000 residents in the city of Hemet without power.

Cal Fire said on Twitter that the blaze had been 100% contained as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The California blazes come amid dry weather and a record-setting heatwave in the Pacific Northwest as U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Lynn Olson said fire outbreaks will likely continue in the coming months.

“We’re anticipating a very busy season, unfortunately,” she said.