Lawmakers call for independent commission to investigate Capitol riots

Feb. 14 (UPI) — Lawmakers on Sunday supported a call for the formation of a “9/11-style” independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol after former President Donald Trump was acquitted of allegedly inciting an insurrection.

House impeachment manager Rep. Madeliene Dean, D-Pa., Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., told ABC News’ This Week they would support a full investigation into the potential coordination that led to Trump supporters making their way inside the Capitol as Congress worked to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had previously suggested the idea of a 9/11-style commission in a Feb. 3 letter also calling for measures to increase security for lawmakers.

On Sunday, Dean highlighted the historic nature of the destruction that took place on Jan. 6.

“For the first time in however many years, we had an insurrection incited by the president of the United States,” she said. “The House was desecrated, the Capitol was desecrated. People were terrorized. This was incited by the president of the United States. Of course, there must be a full commission, not guided by politics, but filled with people who would stand up to the courage of their conviction, like Dr. Cassidy.”

Cassidy on Saturday joined every Senate Democrat and six other Republicans in breaking with the GOP in the 57-43 vote in favor of convicting Trump, which ultimately fell short of the 67 votes needed to secure a conviction.

On Sunday, Cassidy told ABC News that Trump’s actions fell within his definition of inciting and insurrection and that he believes there should be “a complete investigation” into what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Why was there not more law enforcement, National Guard already mobilized, what was known, who knew it, and when they knew it, all that, because that builds the basis so this never happens again in the future,” he said.

Although the GOP overwhelmingly voted to acquit Trump, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell condemned the former president’s actions in a speech after the vote, saying Trump exhibited a “disgraceful dereliction of duty” but said that impeachment is a “narrow tool” that is not intended to take aim at a president who is no longer in office.

“There is no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” he said. “The people that stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.”