Lawmakers propose bill to honor Capitol Officer who drew rioters away from Senate

Jan. 15 (UPI) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation Thursday to honor the U.S. Capitol Police officer who led rioters away from the Senate during last week’s siege.

Reps. Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Mo., Charlie Crist, D-Fla., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C., proposed legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman “for his bravery and quick thinking” as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol last week.

Goodman, a Black officer, was seen directing the mostly White rioters away from the Senate chamber in a viral video posted by HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic.

“If not for the quick, decisive and heroic actions from Officer Goodman, the tragedy of last week’s insurrection could have multiplied in magnitude to levels never before seen in American history,” said Cleaver. “With this prestigious award, we can show our gratitude to Officer Goodman for saving countless lives and defending our democracy.”

Crist also described Goodman as a hero.

“The United States Capitol was under attack by armed, violent extremists and Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate,” he said.

Mace added that Goodman’s actions “represent the best of law enforcement.”

“When he was the only thing standing between Members of Congress and the violent mob, he quickly and selflessly redirected their fury upon himself so those Members could escape,” she said.