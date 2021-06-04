Lawyer F. Lee Bailey dead at 87

June 4 (UPI) — F. Lee Bailey, a criminal defense attorney perhaps best known for representing O.J. Simpson during his murder trial, died Thursday in Atlanta, his family announced. He was 87.

Bendrix Bailey told The New York Times his father died while in hospice care, but declined to reveal the cause. He said he had been in poor health in recent years.

Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Kenneth Fishman told The Boston Globe that F. Lee Bailey, his former partner, had moved from Massachusetts to Georgia to be near his son Scott Bailey.

Bailey was a member of the legal team that successfully defended former NFL star Simpson against charges he murdered his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

Simpson posted a video message on Twitter in reaction to the news of F. Lee Bailey’s death.

“I lost a great one. F Lee Bailey you will be missed,” Simpson said.

Bailey also represented actor Patty Hearst for crimes she committed with the Symbionese Liberation Army after the group kidnapped her, and Albert DeSalvo, the so-called Boston Strangler, who was convicted of sexual assaults, but not the slayings to which he confessed.

He was disbarred in Florida and Massachusetts in 2014 for misconduct.