LDS Apostle, wife test positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Apostle of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gerrit W. Gong, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, has tested positive, as has his wife, Susan Lindsay.

The following statement was issued Tuesday by Church spokesman Eric Hawkins:

“As shared in General Conference this weekend, Elder Gerrit W. Gong was recently exposed to COVID-19 and did not participate in person. He and sister Gong have now tested positive for the virus. Their condition is mild, but they are being cautious and their health is being carefully monitored by doctors.

“The Church will follow all appropriate health protocols for contact and tracing and will continue to follow health guidelines for this virus sto protect church elders, including self-isolation, as appropriate.

“We continue to encourage all church members to take steps to protect themselves and one another during this global pandemic.”