LDS Church announces ‘temporary adjustments’ to keep missionaries safe from COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 16, 2020, (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a statement outlining new practices to protect the health and safety of missionaries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ remains a sacred priority for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” the statement said, “even in the current circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We continue to monitor the spread of this condition and its impact on missionaries worldwide. We take very seriously the health and safety of our missionaries and of those they teach. We are adapting to constantly changing conditions,” the statement said.

“Missionaries will continue to be called to serve and assigned to labor in missions worldwide. Missionary recommendations will continue to be received, and missionary assignments for worldwide service will continue to be made.”