Lee Delaney, CEO of BJ’s Wholesale Club, dies at 49

April 9 (UPI) — Lee Delaney, the president and CEO of BJ’s Wholesale Club, died “unexpectedly” this week from “presumed natural causes,” the Massachusetts-based company announced Friday. He was 49.

Delaney, who died Thursday, joined the company in 2016 and was named CEO in February 2020.

“We are shocked and profoundly saddened by the passing of Lee Delaney,” said Christopher Baldwin, executive chairman of the board of directors.

“Lee was a brilliant and humble leader who cared deeply for his colleagues, his family and his community. We extend our most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to his family, especially his wife and two children. We will honor his legacy and remember the extraordinary impact he had on so many. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

The board of directors named Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Financial Officer Bob Eddy the interim CEO.

“Bob partnered closely with Lee and has played an integral role in transforming and growing BJ’s Wholesale Club,” Baldwin said. “We expect to announce permanent changes to our leadership within a reasonably short timeframe, aided by our prior succession planning.”