Legendary comedy writer, director, Emmy winner Carl Reiner dies at 98

BEVERLY HILLS, California, June 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Comedy icon Carl Reiner has died at age 98.

Reiner — known for dozens of projects including “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid,” “The Jerk,” “The 2000 Year Old Man,” and for appearing in “Toy Story 4” as the voice of pink rhino Carl Reineroceros — Reiner died Monday night at his home in Beverly Hills.

Reiner also was the father of actor/filmmaker Rob Reiner, who tweeted about his father’s passing on Tuesday morning.

“Last night my dad passed away,” the younger Reiner said. “As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

Just two days before his death, Carl Reiner tweeted the following:

“Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost — who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world.”