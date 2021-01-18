Lindsey Graham calls on Senate to dismiss Trump impeachment article

By
United Press International
-
Sen. Lindsey Graham called on the Senate to dismiss the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol rather than carry on with a trial after he has left office. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Jan. 18 (UPI) — Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday asked Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to support a vote to dismiss the article of impeachment brought by the House against President Donald Trump.

Graham, R-S.C., wrote that holding an impeachment trial for Trump after he has left office would be “as unwise as it is unconstitutional” while the Senate awaits the House’s article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

