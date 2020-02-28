Lockheed Martin nabs $1.1B to provide GMLRS to Romania, South Korea

Feb. 28 (UPI) — Lockheed Martin was awarded a $1.1 billion contract modification to provide Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems for Romania and South Korea through the Foreign Military Sales program, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

GMLRS is an all-weather rocket designed for fast deployment and is fired from the Lockheed Martin HIMARS or M270 family of launchers, according to Lockheed.

This is at least the second deal involving sale of GLMRS systems to the two nations in recent years.

In April 2018, the contractor nabbed $828.7 million to Finland, South Korea and Romania.

Work on the project will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022.