Lockheed nabs $147.6M for MK41 components

April 24 (UPI) — Lockheed Martin was awarded a $147.6 million contract modification for components for the Navy’s MK 41 Vertical Launching System for the United States and three allies, the Pentagon announced Thursday.

The deal modifies a contract awarded in February for the procurement of electronic components for the MK 41 system, which is installed aboard Navy surface combatant ships, as well as ships belonging to allies.

This contract is funded by the U.S. Navy as well as the governments of South Korea, Finland and Germany through the Pentagon’s foreign military sales program.

The MK 41 launching system stores, selects, prepares and launches standard missiles as well as Tomahawk, Vertical Launch Anti-Submarine Rockets and Evolved Sea Sparrow missiles.

The bulk of the work on the deal will be performed in Baltimore, Md., and Fort Walton Beach, Fla., with an expected completion date of March 2025.