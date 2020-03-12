Major League Baseball cancels spring training, delays season opening

NEW YORK CITY, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Another pro sports organization has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that spring training has been canceled and that the opening of the 2020 MLB season will be delayed at least two weeks.

Word of the decision came by way of the Commissioner Robert Manford, who said the action was being taken in the “interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans.”

According to Manford, MLB will continue to evaluate events leading up to the start of the season and is considering a number of contingency plans.

News of Major League Baseball’s decision comes less than a day after the NBA decided to cancel the remainder of its season when two Utah Jazz player tested positive for the disease, forcing cancellation of their Wednesday night ga

The National Hockey League also announced Thursday that it will “pause” the 2019-2020 season beginning with tonight’s games.

“The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures, said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

“However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to continue to play games at this time.

“We will continue to monitor all the appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions – including by self-quarantine, where appropriate,” Bettman said.

“Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, we thank NHL fans for your patience and hope you stay healthy.”