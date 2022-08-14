Man crashes car into barricade outside U.S. Supreme Court, shoots himself dead

Aug. 14 (UPI) — A man crashed his car into a barricade outside the U.S. Supreme Court, about a block from Capitol, then shot himself dead early Sunday morning, police said.

Capitol Police said in a statement that the man, who was not identified, drove his car into the vehicle barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street just after 4 a.m.

“While the man was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames,” Capitol Police said. “The man then fired several shots into the air along East Capitol Street.”

Officers heard the sound of gunfire and immediately responded, approaching the man who shot himself dead. Police said that no other people were injured.

“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons,” police said.

Capitol Police investigators are looking into the man’s background and the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. is investigating the man’s death.