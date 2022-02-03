Man dressed as caveman during Jan. 6 riots pleads guilty to three counts

Feb. 3 (UPI) — The son of a New York judge who entered the U.S. Capitol dressed as a caveman during the Jan. 6 riots pleaded guilty to three counts on Wednesday.

Aaron Mostofsky, 35, pleaded guilty to one felony count of civil disorder, one count of theft of government property, and one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., said in a statement.

Under the plea deal, federal prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding.

Mostofsky was part of a crowd of rioters that pushed past a police line to gain entrance into the Capitol building.

He arrived at the Capitol dressed in fur, while carrying a walking stick and on his way to the building picked up a U.S. Capitol Police bullet-proof vest and shield, which he also donned as he climbed exterior stairs to the Capitol’s Upper West Terrace and headed toward the Senate Wing door, according to court documents.

“The defendant explained to a friend that the fraud in the 2020 presidential election was so obvious, even a caveman would know the election was stolen,” a statement of offense read.

Mostofsky’s father is Judge Steven Mostofsky of the Kings County Supreme Court in New York, NBC News reported.

He is due to be sentenced on May 6 and faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the felony charge as well as a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 for each of the misdemeanors.