Man held in N.C. plotted to attack Biden, federal officials say

Oct. 23 (UPI) —

Federal officials said police also found more than $500,000 in cash, books on bomb-making, militant drawings and other weapons.

Authorities say Treisman, 19, is originally from Washington state but also had driver’s licenses from several other states.

The court documents say Treisman searched the Internet early this year for Biden’s home address and state gun laws and posted a meme about assassinating Biden. He’d also traveled to a fast food restaurant in the vicinity of Biden’s home in Delaware.

“I am proud of our officers for their due diligence and quick actions that allowed us to prevent an incident from happening,” Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry said Thursday.

The documents also said Treisman’s mother suggested to her son after his arrest that he should “jump bail” — and that images of a Polish passport and inquiries about obtaining Canadian citizenship were found on a computer hard drive.

Treisman is facing charges of possessing child pornography. Earlier this month, federal Magistrate Joe Webster cited the indications of domestic terrorism in his order for Treisman to remain in custody.