Man killed, 6 others injured in shooting outside Renton, Wash., venue

July 23 (UPI) — A man was killed and six other people were injured during a shooting outside a “rental venue” in Renton, Wash., early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the scene on Logan Avenue near South 2nd Street around 12:56 a.m. after receiving the first of several 911 calls reporting shots fired, the Renton Police Department said in a statement. Renton is about 12 miles southeast of Seattle.

Arriving officers found multiple shooting victims and “had to deal with a large, agitated crowd” while trying to treat a badly injured man, the Renton Police Department said.

“This necessitated moving the victim to a more secure location,” police said. “Despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.”

The 32-year-old man, who has not been identified, was from Tacoma, police said. Six other victims suffered gunshot injuries of varying severity and were being treated at local hospitals.

Area residents told police they heard an argument before “a large number of gunshots.”

Investigators have not determined what caused the argument and no arrests have been made.

Police added in an additional statement to Twitter that the shots were fired “possibly by more than one suspect” and said multiple agencies were called to assist “due to the large crowd.”