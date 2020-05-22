Man who captured video of Ahmaud Arbery shooting charged with murder

May 22 (UPI) — The man who recorded the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery has been arrested on murder charges, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday.

The agency said William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 50, was arrested on felony murder charges and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment stemming from the Feb. 23 shooting of Arbery.

Bryan will be booked into Glynn County Jail. The GBI is investigating the case in partnership with District Attorney Joyette Holmes of the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

Arbery, 25, was shot and killed while jogging in the Satilla shores neighborhood in Brunswick near his home after being confronted by Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34.

The father and son were arrested on May 7, two months after the incident.

Video of the shooting, captured by Bryan, surfaced on the Internet and led the case to gain national attention.

The video features a perspective from a vehicle trailing Arbery and shows him being confronted by the younger McMichael armed with what appears to be a shotgun before a shot is fired, the two men are seen fighting and a second shot is fired before the video concludes.

Waycross District Attorney George Barnhill said the video proves McMichael was acting in self-defense, as he claimed in a police report which stated he and his father began trailing Arbery because he looked like someone who was suspected of committing a series of break-ins in the area.