Marilyn Manson wanted for alleged assault at 2019 New Hampshire concert

May 26 (UPI) — Police in New Hampshire announced they have an arrest warrant out for singer Marilyn Manson in connection with a 2019 assault.

The Gilford Police Department said in a statement on Facebook that Manson, born Bryan Hugh Warner, is wanted for two counts of misdemeanor simple assault of a videographer during an Aug. 18, 2019, show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

“Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges,” the department said.

The videographer, who was subcontracted by a local company to record the concert, was in a stage pit area when the alleged assault took place.

A Class A misdemeanor charge in New Hampshire can carry a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $2,000 or less.

The police department said the alleged assaults are not sexual in nature, referring to questions from media outlets “due to a number of other allegations made against Mr. Warner.”

In February, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department opened an investigation into Manson following allegations of abuse by multiple women including his ex-fiancée, actress Evan Rachel Wood, and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco.

Manson denied the allegations in a post on Instagram at the time.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Bianco filed a federal lawsuit against Manson in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in May, accusing him of sexual assault.