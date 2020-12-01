Melania Trump unveils 2020 White House Christmas decorations

Nov. 30 (UPI) — First lady Melania Trump on Monday unveiled this year’s White House Christmas decorations, focusing on the country’s natural wonders with the theme “America the Beautiful.”

In a Twitter post, Trump provided a video tour of the colorful holiday decorations in the East Room, Library, Blue Room and other areas of the White House and she and President Donald Trump celebrate their final Christmas in office.

“During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share ‘America the Beautiful’ and pay tribute to the majesty of our great nation,” the first lady wrote. “Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home.”

The decorations include numerous Christmas trees bedecked with lights and red ornaments in the Grand Foyer, the East Room and elsewhere, as well as many smaller, customized decorations.

These included the annual gingerbread replica of the White House itself, a display containing the official 2020 White House Christmas Card and unique tree ornaments in the shape of the Space Force insignia.

Ornaments on the official White House Christmas Tree in the Blue Room were designed by students who responded to requests by the National Park Service to represent what makes their state beautiful.

Decorations in the White House Library commemorated the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and featured the winning entries in a children’s art competition on the theme.

“Over the past four years, I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens,” Melania Trump said in a statement.

“From coast to coast, the bond that all American’s share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year.”