Memphis Zoo’s escaped wallaby found after 2 days

April 15 (UPI) — The Memphis Zoo in Tennessee said a wallaby that escaped during storm-induced flooding was found on zoo grounds and safely captured.

The zoo said the wallaby, which escaped Wednesday when thunderstorms caused flash flooding in the KangaZoo Outback Experience exhibit, was found Friday in a service yard near Rainbow Lake.

The zoo said officials spotted tracks Friday morning and followed them to the wallaby’s location, which was on zoo property.

Officials said the wallaby rejoined the rest of the zoo’s marsupials in the animal hospital area, where they were evacuated to during the storms. The wallaby will be examined by a veterinarian before the Australian animals are returned to their enclosure.