Miami-Dade leader calls shooting ‘domestic terrorism; $130K reward offered

May 31 (UPI) — A Miami-Dade County, Fla., commissioner on Monday called a shooting that left two dead and 21 injured an act of “domestic terrorism.”

Commissioner Keon Hardemon said the early Sunday shooting and another drive-by that occurred within a span of 24 hours were terrorizing the community.

“We have to be clear about what’s happening in Miami-Dade County.” Hardemon said at a news conference on Memorial Day. “These are acts of domestic terrorism.”

Hardemon’s comments come on the heels of the Miami-Dade Police Department releasing surveillance video purportedly showing the alleged shooters from Sunday’s mass shooting at a club in Miami. The shooting occurred at the Hialeah at El Mula Banquet Hall which was hosting a concert.

Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau Maj. Jorge Aguiar said the incident was a result of a rivalry between two groups.

The security video footage shows three men get out of a white Nissan Pathfinder holding firearms.

The 28-second clip shows them run back to the car after the alleged shooting.

A senior law enforcement official told WFOR-TV in Miami that the vehicle waited outside the venue for 40 minutes prior to he shooting.

Officials said those in the crowd fired back at the perpetrators.

Police said 100 shell casings were found on the scene.

Police director Alfredo Ramirez III called the attack “targeted.”

Camping World CEO and TV personality Marcus Lemonis offered a $100,000 reward to anyone who can assist with capturing and prosecuting the suspects. The Miami bureau of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also offered a $25,000 reward. CrimeStoppers offered $5,000.