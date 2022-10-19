Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs

Oct. 18 (UPI) — Microsoft will lay off additional workers, expected to be less than 1,000, in the face of an expected slowdown in growth this year and weak sales of its Windows license for personal computers.

“Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis and make structural adjustments accordingly,” Microsoft said in a statement to Axios late Monday. “We will continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

In July, Microsoft said it would lay off about 1% of its workforce, about 180,000 employees globally during its fiscal year.

The company at the time said it expected a 10% revenue growth in the fiscal first quarter, slower than it has been in more than five years. The company will announce earnings on Oct. 25.

Shares of Microsoft have fallen almost 30% year to date, compared to the 17% drop this year on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, according to MarketWatch.

Microsoft’s layoff announcement continues the trend of major tech firms that have announced either layoffs or slowing progress in hiring as the economy faces inflation headwinds and the Federal Reserve rising interest rates to deal with it.

Snap announced it will lay off 20% of its workers while Intel, Apple, Oracle and Beyond Meat Inc. have said they will cut jobs as well. Facebook’s parent company Meta said they are going through a hiring freeze while cutting its budget.