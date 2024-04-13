Milwaukee man charged with murder in case tied to discovery of severed leg

April 13 (UPI) — A 33-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged with first-degree murder, mutilating a corpse and arson in a case that began with the discovery of a severed leg in a city park.

Maxwell Anderson was charged Friday with first-degree murder, mutilating a corpse, and arson in the April 1 death and dismemberment of Sade Robinson, 19, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department and Milwaukee Police announced.

Anderson could be sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge and up to 16 years and fined up to $35,000 for the other two felony charges.

Friends and coworkers reported Robinson missing when she didn’t show up for work on April 2.

Local law enforcement arrested Anderson last week after finding evidence tying tied him to Robinson’s disappearance.

The investigation started after Cudahy Police notified the Sheriff’s Department that a severed leg was found in Warnimont Park in Cudahy on April 2.

Cudahy is located east of Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport and along the Lake Michigan shore.

Investigators with the sheriff’s department and Investigative Services Bureau worked around the clock to solve the case.

“With little rest and a great deal of pressure, [local law enforcement] have remained focused and relentless” while investigating the case, Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball said.

“Their efforts to carefully build this case with a host of other partners to locate and tie together evidence will go a long way towards bringing justice and, hopefully, peace to the family and loves ones of Sade Robinson,” she added.

Investigators found phone records and other evidence showing Anderson met with Robinson and had dinner with her on the night of April 1.

The investigation turned up other human remains in three locations on April 5 and a day later. Those remains are pending identification, said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Sade Robinson,” Norman said. “This is a horrendous tragedy and above all else, I cannot imagine the pain you must be going through,” he added.