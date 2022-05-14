Milwaukee under curfew after shootings leave 21 injured

May 14 (UPI) — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson implemented a curfew Saturday after a series of overnight shootings left 21 people injured downtown.

The curfew will be in place 11 p.m. Saturday to 5:30 a.m. for anyone under the age of 21, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The curfew area encompasses parts of downtown known as the Deer District.

Violators of the curfew will be fined $691.

The neighborhood was the site of three shootings that took place Friday night after the Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff game loss to the Boston Celtics. The Deer District is home to the arena where the Bucks play — Fiserv Forum.

One shooting at 11 p.m. injured 17 people blocks from Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The victims’ ages ranged from 15 to 47.

Police said they arrested 10 people and covered nine guns.

An earlier shooting at around 9 p.m. left another three people injured, including a 16-year-old girl. Police said they arrested three men in connection with that shooting.

Another shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. that injured a single person. Police said they weren’t sure if the shootings were connected.

A witness who saw one of the shootings Friday said the violence makes him worried about the safety of Game 7 of the playoff series on Sunday.

“It’s putting some fear into me right now,” he told TMJ-TV in Milwaukee.

Thousands of basketball fans had gathered outside the Fiserv Forum in the city’s Deer District to celebrate the game in what the Journal Sentinel described as “almost a festival-like atmosphere.” The gunfire, however, sent people running.