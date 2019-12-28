Missing Hawaii tour helicopter found; search continues for survivors

Dec. 28 (UPI) — Searchers discovered the wreckage of a tour helicopter hours after it disappeared off the coast of Hawaii’s Kauai Island on Friday, local authorities said.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said officials were looking for survivors. There were seven people on board, including two children.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these passengers,” he said. “Operations continue and we are doing everything we can at this time.”

Searchers found the helicopter in Kokee, a mountainous region of the island.

The search began after the chopper failed to return from an excursion off the Na Pali Coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was alerted Thursday evening about the overdue aircraft operated by Safari Helicopters, based in Lihue.

After launching a search Thursday, at first light Friday, the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart joined in the search along with a U.S. Navy helicopter. They were assisted by Department of Defense air support.

The Kauai Fire Department coordinated ground searches along the shoreline and organized local search efforts, which included the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Kauai National Guard, and commercial helicopter support.

Winds were forecast at 28 mph Friday with 7-foot waves, prompting a small craft advisory for the waters around Kauai.