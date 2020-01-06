Mississippi authorities apprehend escaped inmate, one still at large

Jan. 5 (UPI) — One of two inmates who escaped from Mississippi State Penitentiary was taken into custody on Sunday, authorities said.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service and Mississippi Department of Corrections located and apprehended David May, 42, early Sunday morning.

A 2011 GMC pickup truck used in the escape was also recovered and is being processed by authorities.

The second escaped inmate, 27-year-old Dillon Williams, remains at large.

The pair escaped from Mississippi State Penitentiary on Saturday after a week of turmoil including a small fire and the death of five inmates.

May was convicted of aggravated assault in Harrison County. Williams was convicted of aggravated assault and burglary in Marshall County.